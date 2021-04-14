JSC selects five names for Ramaphosa in Concourt vacancy race

Johannesburg - Following extensive two-day interviews, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has selected five candidates for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court. The JSC concluded interviews on Tuesday night following interviews with eight candidates. The selected five candidates include; High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, High Court Judge Jody Kollapen, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mahube Molemela, SCA Judge Rammaka Mathopo and Judge Bashier Vally. The five names, two women and three men will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa for him to decide on the final two candidates who will fill the two vacant posts at the apex court. The JSC will now begin interviews for five vacant positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal. There are nine candidates selected for this round of interviews.

Earlier this week, Judge Kathree-Setiloane faced tough questions from JSC commissions about her "firmness" with regards to litigants who come before her court.

She was also questioned about accusations that she bullied a junior staffer. She clarified that these accusations were dismissed and unfounded.

The judge said her toughness and high standards were about protecting the standards of the court.

"I expect high standards and I do it to uphold the standards of the profession. I have allowed evidence to be led even though I may have been impatient. Being a judge is not easy. I am not a mellow person, but I try must best," the judge explained.

Other candidate interviews that stood out were of Mathopo and Molemela who both serve at the SCA.

Molemela, the second woman candidate, has served as the Judge President in the Free State division before moving to the SCA.

Mothopo, who previously served in the Joburg division of the High Court, admitted that there was a "top six" clique of judges at the SCA who were accused of bullying junior staffers.

