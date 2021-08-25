Judge John Hlophe to face impeachment
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has ruled that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face impeachment for gross misconduct.
He risks becoming the first judge to be removed from office since 1994.
The JSC on Wednesday held a closed virtual hearing deliberating on the future of the judge president.
The impeachment follows the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s finding Judge Hlophe guilty of trying to influence the outcome of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption charges in 2008.
A statement reads: “At its meeting held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the Judicial Service Commission took the decision to uphold the report and recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal handed down on April 9, 2021.
“In pursuance thereof and in terms of the provisions of the Constitution, the matter will be referred to the National Assembly for its decision.
“The National Assembly and the parties will be furnished with copies of both the majority and minority views.
“In line with the principles of natural justice, the JSC has invited the parties to show cause why it should or should not advise the president to suspend Judge President Hlophe pending the finalisation of the matter by the National Assembly.”
The JSC has given Judge Hlophe and the Constitutional Court until September 3 to make submissions.
* This is a developing story.
Political Bureau