Judge John Hlophe to face impeachment

He risks becoming the first judge to be removed from office since 1994.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has ruled that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face impeachment for gross misconduct.

The JSC on Wednesday held a closed virtual hearing deliberating on the future of the judge president.

The impeachment follows the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s finding Judge Hlophe guilty of trying to influence the outcome of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption charges in 2008.

A statement reads: “At its meeting held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the Judicial Service Commission took the decision to uphold the report and recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal handed down on April 9, 2021.