Judges are becoming political commentators, EFF condemns Mokgoatlheng's remarks over 2023 SONA events

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the comments by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and said his characterisation of SONA 2023, were misguided, unwarranted and revealed a ‘nauseating trend“ of judges becoming political commentators. Justice Mokgoatlheng, the current judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, used the party's conduct in Parliament during the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to condemn the unruly behaviour that took place in court on Monday.

This comes after a minor clash broke out between prison warders and the accused in the Pretoria High Court on Monday during tea break. It is alleged that the brawl started after one of the wardens asked the accused to sit properly. Addressing the matter, Mokgoatlheng called for discipline in court, stating that the warden has his own brief about how the accused must sit in court. "This one of you fighting like in our Parliament ... I once saw a president being rushed by certain parliamentarians to such an extent where the security had to assist the president because he was under the impression that he was attacked. We don't need that. You can resolve that by speaking and not fighting," he said.

The EFF objected to Mokgoatlheng comparing the court scuffle with the assault on democratically elected MPs holding placards calling for an end to corruption, unemployment and violent crime. "It must always be remembered that the violence in Parliament was solely on the side of parliamentary security, members of SAPS, Ramaphosa's security detail and unidentifiable armed men, who stormed South Africa's Parliament and assaulted members. “Therefore, Mokgoatlheng’s characterisation of the events of SONA 2023 are misguided, unwarranted and reveal a nauseating trend in the judiciary of judges becoming political commentators,” it said.

In a statement, the red berets said that the Meyiwa trial seemed to be cursed and beset with self-seeking opportunists whose desire to be the news superseded their commitment and duty to execute justice. "The nation is interested in closure after the prolonged court case to find justice for the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, and Mokgoatlheng will do well to remember that and keep his political views to himself," it said. Furthermore, the EFF urged Mokgoatlheng to refrain from spewing his political views, and undermining the Meyiwa case.

In October, EFF leader Julius Malema lashed out in the East London Magistrate's Court, calling Magistrate Twanet Olivier "an incompetent magistrate". He further accused Olivier of being a "sponsored judge", claiming that her decision was “politically influenced”. [email protected]