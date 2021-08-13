Judges vie for top positions in the ConCourt and other divisions

JOHANNESBURG - About 29 judges have been shortlisted for positions after gruelling interviews from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The JSC interviews were held from April 12 to 23 in Sandton, Johannesburg. These 29 judges were selected after 35 candidates were recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The candidates from across the nine provinces will fill vacancies of the Constitutional Court which has two vacancies. Advocate Alan Christopher Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Narandran Kollapen, Judge Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Judge Mahube Betty Molemela, Judge David Unterhalter and Judge Bashier Vally have been shortlisted for the positions in the apex court. For the Competition Appeal Court (Judge President) only Judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni is the candidate. For the position at Competition Appeal Court which has two vacancies, Judge Denise Carol Fisher and Judge Norman Michael Manoim made the list.

Two vacancies at the Electoral Court, (Judge Member) the candidates are Judge Jamela Joseph Mhlambi and Judge Lebogang Temperance Modiba. Other two vacancies are at the Electoral Court where there are four candidates and they include Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya, Zaahira Moosa Allie Tiry, Sungaree Pather and Professor Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko. In the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha, where there is one vacancy, five candidates made the cut. and they are Advocate Nceba Kirby Dukada SC, Mziwonke Samson Dunywa, Mbulelo Victor Nqumse, Lindiwe Rusi and Buyiselo Irven Somacala

There are three vacancies at the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown, and 10 candidates include Advocate Méchelle Beneke SC, Mziwonke Samson Dunywa, Professor Avinash Govindjee, Stephen Kenneth Gough, Justin Gregory Alexander Laing, Sandiswa (Mickey) Mfenyana, Mbulelo Victor Nqumse, Advocate Thandi Victoria Norman SC, Advocate Nicholas John Mullins SC, Advocate Olav Harald Ronaansen SC and Buyiselo Irven Somacala. There is one vacancy at the Free State Division of the High Court, the JSC decided not to shortlist any candidate for this position. There are 10 vacancies for the Gauteng Division of the High Court, and there are 17 candidates gunning for the positions.

There are two vacancies at the Gauteng Division of the High Court for secondment to the Land Claims Court and Advocate Susannah Jane Cowen SC is the only candidate. There are seven candidates battling it out for two vacancies at the Mpumalanga High Court, Mbombela and Middelburg. And finally there are five candidates in the list with two vacancies at the Western Cape High Court.