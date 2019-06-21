Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. The State acceded to a request by Malema's counsel that the matter be postponed to November 8 to allow the high court in Pretoria sufficient time to deal with a challenge to the validity of the Act.

Malema filed an application in the high court in December challenging the constitutionality of the laws used to charge him.

He argued that the law in question was apartheid era legislation and should be declared invalid.

Judgment was reserved.

Malema was charged for encouraging EFF members to occupy land at the party's elective conference in 2014 in Bloemfontein.

The fiery party leader faces the same charge for encouraging supporters to occupy land in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.

His case in KZN has been postponed to July 8.

EFF supporters gathered outside the court on Friday and waited to be addressed by Malema after his appearance.

Malema continued to reiterate his stance on the call for land expropriation.

African News Agency/ANA