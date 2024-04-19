Julius Malema says EFF open to coalition government, including with DA

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, said his party is open and prepared to enter into a coalition government with all political parties after the national and provincial elections on May 29, 2024. This included the Democratic Alliance (DA) who made it clear that they would not go into a coalition government with the EFF. “We don't have a problem with a coalition government. We think it is the most workable solution to Political arrogance and sins of the incumbents,” said Malema.

“When you are in a coalition, you don’t have the absolute majority because it corrupts completely.” He added that this would work in favour of his party in terms of gaining more experience in working with other parties. Malema was engaging with journalists at a brunch in Sandton on Friday, discussing the current developments in the 2024 elections campaign.

This comes as political parties are gearing up for the much-anticipated elections. Malema mentioned that the EFF’s demands would remain unchanged next month. “We are not far from a lot of parties about what needs to happen I mean ATM, AZAPO, PAC, MK including the ANC by the way on the land question,” he said.