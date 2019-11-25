Durban - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s questioning of the role of the EFF Student Command and suggestions that it could be disbanded has received a backlash from the student structure.
At the party’s press conference last week, Malema questioned the ability of the student structure to operate without the intervention or being babysat by the party’s leadership.
“Do we need the EFF Student Command? Perhaps at the end of this address, we should answer this because I am going to argue that we do not need the student command at the December conference,” said Malema during a press briefing.
He said that he would argue at the party’s National People’s Assembly that there was no need for the creation of new party structures, adding that they need to talk about reducing structures.
Malema said a structure like the student command had been created prematurely and that this was because of pressure from within the party.