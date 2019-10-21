Johannesburg - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance and will no longer serve as the mayor of Joburg.
Mashaba announced his resignation on Monday at a wide-ranging press conference where he spoke of the difficulty of deciding to resign from the DA.
His decision follows the DA's federal council conference which saw the election of former Western Cape premier Helen Zille as the DA's federal council chair.
Mashaba has pointed to Zille's win as the reason behind his decision to step down, specifically what he calls a "win" by those within the DA who have broadly stood against his pro-poor policies.
He said it was not in his nature to quit especially as a businessman whose business ventures thrived during the apartheid.