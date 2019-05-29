President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: GCIS.

Pretoria - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday. Ramaphosa will address the country on the composition of his national executive.

The president’s announcement follows his inauguration on Saturday and weeks of speculation about who he will pick.

He was largely under-pressure to appoint a scandal-free Cabinet.

The rise of unemployment and slow economic growth were just some of the issues many have called on Ramaphosa to prioritise as he decides who will be responsible for government departments.

Ramaphosa has also faced pressure to trim the number of ministries. There has also been a call for a gender-balance.

The has also been pressure for more young people to be included in leadership positions.

ANC Women’s League and former Cabinet member President Bathabile Dlamini said, ahead of Ramaphosa’s inauguration, that she wants to see a 50% gender representation.

"What is worrying me right now is to see women being appointed 50%. As the ANC Women's League, we have tried to say that appointments are not about us. For us to go and motivate for ourselves that is not part of our agenda.

"We are trying to motivate for women that we know have the potential and they are good. We have also motivated that there must be young women. We want women who will ensure that they deliver to ordinary South Africans," Dlamini said.

