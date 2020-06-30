Justice minister says they will table new laws to clamp down on GBV

Johannesburg - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says they will soon be tabling Bills in Parliament to clamp down on gender-based violence.

Lamola, who was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, also told MPs that they have been putting in place stringent measures to prevent the release of people on parole convicted of GBV following the announcement by the President on the special dispensation a few weeks ago.

The government had identified 19 000 prisoners to get early parole to free up space in prisons due to Covid-19.

But Lamola said they have put in measures in place to prevent any errors in the release in prison of people found guilty and sentenced for gender-based violence.

The country has over the last few months seen an increase in GBV cases prompting the government to act against this.