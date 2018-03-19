Johannesburg - Export Development Canada has succeeded in its court bid to have the controversial Gupta family's private jet grounded.





The Canadian bank had applied to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have the jet located and grounded for non-payment.





On Monday the court ruled that the jet must be handed back to EDC and stored at Lanseria.









Bombadier's sale of the US$52-million luxury jet to the Guptas was partly financed by a US$41-million loan the Canadian export credit agency.









Advocate Alfred Cockerell for EDC had asked the court to enforce its right to cancel the lease agreement and have the plane located and placed in a safe place where it can not be used in the commission of a crime.





IOL

















The tracking device on the leased Bombardier Global 6 000 business aircraft, with the tail number ZS-OAK, was switched off so that it could not be traced after the bank terminated the Guptas' lease agreement owing to payments defaults.