Bloemfontein - A source close to the investigation says Ajay Gupta is on the run. He has failed to present himself to the Hawks as agreed between the Hawks and his lawyer.





He is now considered a fugitive and has bodyguards around him.





Those protecting him could face arrest as they're aiding an alleged criminal in helping him evade justice.





On Thursday morning it was reported that Atul had tried to evade arrest by skipping the country, but his attempt to flee was foiled when the pilot refused to fly the private jet at Lanseria Airport.





The latest development comes as eight people appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court in connection with the Vrede dairy farm saga in which the Gupta family has been implicated.





The Hawks raiding Gupta family home.

Earlier on Thursday Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said that two suspects "of Indian nativity" who are connected to the investigation are outside the country.





