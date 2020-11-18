Justice Zondo to rule on Jacob Zuma recusal bid on Thursday

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will know on Thursday whether his application for the recusal of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is upheld.

Justice Zondo, who was meant to hand down his decision on Wednesday, has postponed his ruling twice as he was still studying documents to carefully consider the issues.

Zondo said if he ruled against Zuma, he would be expected to take the stand and respond to various witnesses who had allegedly linked him to state capture while he was head of state.

Zuma made the formal application this week, arguing that Zondo had, through the commission, lined up hostile witnesses to testify against him since the commission started its work two years ago.

In his application, Zuma argued that they had used the commission to peddle “lies” that he was responsible for state capture.