Justice Raymond Zondo who heads the commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Office of the Chief Justice has distanced Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from a Twitter account which purported to be his and posted views regarding the Zondo commission. On Tuesday, the account slammed what it called attacks on the judiciary.

“The attacks the judiciary is facing are unnecessary and devoid of any merit. If anyone has evidence regarding the 'capture' of any judge by politicians or any entity, they should come forward,” the account posted.

Judiciary spokesperson Nathi Ncube said this was a parody account which had nothing to do with Justice Zondo and his views.

“The Deputy Chief Justice does not have a Twitter account nor has an account been created for him by the Office of the Chief Justice. The views expressed on the parody Twitter account do not represent those of the Deputy Chief Justice or the South African Judiciary,” Ncube said.

Ncube said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had also had a parody account created with his name.

“The views expressed on this account also do not represent those of the Chief Justice or the South African Judiciary. Members of the media are requested to contact the Office of the Chief Justice to verify the authenticity of any social media account that purports to be that of a Judge before attributing any statements made on the account to a Judge,” he said.

Political Bureau