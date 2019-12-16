The family of jailed fees must fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has confirmed that he is coming home soon and they would still pursue the legal fight to set aside his conviction.
Nkanyiso Cekeshe, a relative of Cekeshe who has been at the forefront of the battle to get him out of jail, told Independent Media late on Monday that they have been officially informed that he would be one of the people who would benefit from the special remission of sentences.
The process was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday in Bergville, KZN during the commemoration of this year's reconciliation day.
Nkanyiso said this was the best news ever but they were still not sure of when exactly he would be released from custody.
“Yes, we have been officially informed that Cekeshe would be released from prison as part of the remission process. The news was announced today and we are of course excited about that,” he said.