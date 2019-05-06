eNCA journalist Karima Brown at Johannesburg High Court against EFF leader Julius Malema for violating the electoral code by publishing her number on Twitter. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Economic Freedom Fighters's (EFF) lawyer on Monday told the South Gauteng High Court veteran journalist Karima Brown attacked the party outside of journalistic parameters. "This is a journalist who effectively wants to deregister the EFF. A journalist who says the EFF has no business operating as a party in South Africa," said advocate Vuyani Ngwalana.

Brown approached the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) seeking intervention against party leader Julius Malema and the EFF.

The IEC invited Malema and Brown to a voluntary conciliation process, which was unsuccessful. This resulted in Brown approaching the court.

Brown wants the court to declare that Malema breached the electoral code. She is also seeking an order formally warning Malema and imposing a fine of R100 000 on him and lastly, she is demanding an apology from him and the party within a day of the order.

Ngalwana said the IEC had found no evidence that the EFF and Malema were in breach of the electoral code.

"The applicant is not happy with that decision and then embarks on a collateral attack by coming to this court," said Ngalwana.

"We submit that the applicant has not conducted herself in a manner that is objective and fair, as espoused by the press code," argued Ngalwana.

In March, Brown accidentally posted an editorial brief on an EFF media WhatsApp group.

Malema tweeted a screenshot of the message and accused her of being an ANC "mole" and a spy.

Brown's cellphone number was visible in the screenshot and she said following this, she received death and rape threats. This prompted her to open a case of intimidation against the EFF and its leaders.

Ngalwana said there is no rational or reasonable link between Malema tweeting her number and those messages. He argued that this was conjecture, not supported by evidence.

On Sunday, during the party's final election rally, Malema told his supporters that he did not have a problem with Brown, and he rebuked those who threatened her with rape and violence.

"Having said that, it doesn't mean Karima Brown is not an ANC mole and ANC agent, she remains exactly that," said Malema.

The case continues.

