CAPE TOWN - The ANC in Parliament will welcome five new MPs when they are sworn in as members to fill vacancies in the National Assembly next week, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said on Saturday. The vacancies arose after the recent resignations of former energy minister Jeff Radebe, former home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, former minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini, former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, and former labour minister Mildred Oliphant, she said in a statement.

The five new MPs are Alexandra Beukes, Kebby Maphatsoe, Zanele Nkomo, Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen, and Matthew Wolmarans.

"The ANC in Parliament welcomes these new members and we have full confidence that they will serve the people of South Africa with absolute distinction. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, at [3pm] in Parliament.

"We also extend our gratitude to the comrades who resigned from Parliament for their diligent service to the ANC and to the people of South Africa. We look forward to working with them in the future as they have indicated their willingness to continue serving the ANC and the country in other capacities. We wish them well,'' Majodina said.

