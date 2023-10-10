Key Zululand city: R67 million revitalisation of Empangeni gets under way

The key Zululand city of Empangeni is undergoing a R67 million revamp, 63 years after it was launched by the apartheid government. This is the first major revamp of the now-congested city since 1994.

The revamp was launched by the mayor of the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni), Xolani Ngwezi, on Tuesday at the Empangeni Civic Centre. Ngwezi said this is in line with the city’s vision of becoming the second KwaZulu-Natal metro after the city of Durban. The launch of the revamp project was attended by stakeholders from the Empangeni Business Chamber, Santaco, local taxi associations, leaders of informal trading, and all informal traders.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi. Picture: Supplied Ngwezi said the revamp has become necessary as the region has witnessed a population boom and economic growth over the years, which has placed increasing pressure on the foundations of the city's economic eco-system. “In recent years, Empangeni has shown signs of ageing and the need for revitalisation, evidenced by overcrowding, congested roads, informal trading, deteriorating hygiene systems, and the presence of individuals with criminal intent occupying our streets and public spaces. “Empangeni's residents have passionately voiced their concerns, requesting and demanding action.

“Given Empangeni's rich history and its strategic role in the regional economy, it is incumbent upon us as the council to take bold steps to revitalise our beloved Empangeni CBD (central business district),” Ngwezi said. Ngwezi said the expansive project will see the creation of approximately 10,000 new housing units, catering to low-income, middle-income, and up-scale residents. It will also include new shopping malls, communal facilities, and a rank redevelopment that will provide improved facilities, including holding and loading zones, an amphitheatre, designated car washing and filling station facilities, and an imposing pedestrian bridge.

The Empangeni Rail B-Rank project will enhance exciting developments, enhancing the rail infrastructure in the city. “Let me outline some of the other key deliverables of the Empangeni revitalisation project: there will be 101 informal traders' stalls, clearview fencing of the library area, roadworks, paving and landscaping, and engineering services connections,” Ngwezi added. [email protected]