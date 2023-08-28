Kgosientsho Ramokgopa sheds light on energy deals

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has shed light on the agreements he signed with Chinese companies to assist with the supply of energy in the country. According to Ramokgopa, the latest Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) he signed with eight Chinese companies during the 15th BRICS Summit is to enhance energy security through infrastructure and technology development, human capital development and research.

In addition, during President Xi Jinping’s state visit last week, the South African and the Chinese governments exchanged letters under a technical assistance programme that would see about 450 petrol generators shipped to South Africa - a donation which Ramokgopa said would assist in providing sources of energy needed at hospitals and clinics across the country. In a press conference last week, Ramokgopa said the equipment had left Beijing and was en-route to South Africa, but couldn’t provide the exact arrival date. “Under the programme, the first shipment of equipment will include 450 petrol generators, which will be deployed to critical facilities, including hospitals and clinics,” said the ministry.

South Africa has been battling load shedding for many years. The government has been trying to ramp up generation capacity. Meanwhile, Ramokgopa said the system was beginning to improve, with less demand for electricity.

This is because the country was getting out of the winter period where the demand for energy was high. They expect there will be less demand for electricity in the next few months until the end of the year.