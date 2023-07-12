Kholeka Gcaleka in the running for position of Public Protector

The race for the position of the new Public Protector has begun after the Parliamentary committee started its work after sifting through a list of dozens of nominations. Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is one of the candidates nominated for the position of public protector.

But she is contesting for the position with former South African Human Rights Commission CEO advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, former SABC Board member and property watchdog chief Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and current CEO of the National Heritage Council Sonwabile Mancotywa. Pension Funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane is also in the running for the position. Lukhamaine was also interviewed in 2016 for the position but she was not successful as the committee chose advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Former Gauteng head of the South African Human Rights Commission Buang Jones has been nominated for the position as well. Chairperson of the committee Cyril Xaba said they had received 53 nominations and 17 applications. But 32 applications were thrown out by the committee because they did not comply with the requirements set out.

This included the fact that the candidates were not consulted when they were nominated and no CVs were received from the said candidates. Members of the committee said they will meet on July 26, to shortlist the candidates. But before that the committee will make public the names of the remaining candidates for comment.