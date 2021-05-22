Khusela Diko, Bandile Masuku cleared by ANC national disciplinary committee

Johannesburg - Former Gauteng MEC of Health Dr Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko have successfully appealed their suspensions as Gauteng ANC PEC members.

This means that they can resume their duties as PEC members.

The two politicians were cleared by the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC).

The NDC made its decision earlier this week after the party’s integrity committee initially found Diko had brought the party into disrepute and should step aside from the PEC.

The NDC report stated that findings by the Provincial Integrity Committee (PIC) should not have been allowed as evidence.

“In both matters the Gauteng PIC misdirected itself in a material respect. The appeal of Masuku is upheld and the review application of Diko succeeds.

“The NDC recommends that all PEC members including Masuku and Diko be schooled about ethics and moral conduct and ANC Constitution,” said the report.

Diko had been accused of playing a role in the irregular awarding of a R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract to her late husband Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko by the Gauteng Department of Health last year. The controversial contracts led to the firing of Masuku.

Last month Diko launched a scathing attack on provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, accusing him of dishonesty and trying to destroy her political career.

She accused Khawe of undermining internal ANC processes to serve “nefarious political ends”, in relation to the provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) process against her.

