Killing of five security guards at Joburg landfill site condemned by parties and other roleplayers

Johannesburg - Political parties in the City of Joburg have condemned the callous murder of five security guards who were attacked by unknown gunmen while working at the Goudkoppies landfill site on Tuesday. Yesterday, all councillors observed a moment of silence following the tragic death of five guards which happened at the landfill site which belongs to the City of Joburg.

City of Joburg’s MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Michael Sun said the attack happened when the guards had reported for night duty. “On-duty security personnel belonging to two private security companies, as well as in-house security guards, were approached by a gang of unknown gunmen, who subsequently opened fire.” Four security personnel were declared dead on the scene by paramedics from ER24 and Netcare 911. Another security guard, recently in-sourced, died in hospital on Thursday. Two security personnel are still in hospital. No arrests have been made but a docket has been registered by Kliptown SAPS.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish for a speedy recovery for survivors of last night’s (Thursday night’s) incident. “I condemn this senseless attack and call on law enforcement agencies to work with speed to properly investigate this matter and bring to justice those responsible. It is imperative that this is done in order to restore confidence in the City’s ability to keep our residents and employees safe at all times,” Sun said. He said restoring safety and security throughout the City was a key priority of the multi-party government and he would take the lead in ensuring that incidents of this nature are drastically reduced.

Operations at the landfill site have stopped while all in-sourced guards would be re-assigned. Nearby residents are urged to make use of alternative disposal facilities. Security guards on-duty at the time of the incident will be referred to a Wellness programme. JMPD and SAPS will conduct constant patrols of the scene.

The Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa (TAPSOSA) has also condemned the killing of the five guards. TAPSOSA spokesperson Sindiswa Changiuon was saddened by the devastating news on the five security officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty at the landfill site which is in Devland Johannesburg. “We condemn the continuous senseless killing of security workers who risk their lives daily to protect the lives of the citizens of the country and guard the properties and wealth of many businesses, including that of the State.

“Most of these workers are breadwinners in their families and their untimely death leaves a huge gap in the lives of their loved ones,” Changiuon said. She said TAPSOSA continues to call on the Ministry of Police and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to speed-up the development of safety and security strategy for this industry as the lives of these vulnerable workers are very important to them. Changiuon said this would also ensure that employers and the users of private security services put in place measures that will ensure the safety of these workers.

“This will include the development of mechanisms of co-operation between the security industry and the police by encompassing a well co-ordinated communication line that results in a thorough investigation and successful prosecution. “Over the years, there has been a rampant killing of security workers and this just became part of the statistics. But the actual result of the investigation by the police and successful prosecution is never heard of. These workers are also members of society, and their lives should equally matter to all,” she said. Changiuon called on the trade unions operating in this industry to work with them in ensuring that the development of the safety and security strategy gets the necessary attention it deserves.

“It should not be about wage negotiations and the creation of structures that will guarantee the accumulation of wealth for individual union representatives at the expense of these workers. “The security industry has been neglected for a long time by not only those who operate in it, but also the government. This industry needs vigorous transformation as professionalism should be its guiding principle. This is to guard against those who continue to use this industry to pursue their monopolistic agenda redressing the gains made towards the betterment of all operating in it,” Changiuon said. [email protected]