King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo.

Johannesburg - AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is back at home following his release on Sunday night. King Dalindyebo arrived at his Royal home just after 2am today following a two-and-a-half-hour trip road trip from East London correctional centre where he was serving his 13-year jail sentence for assaulting aggravating and kidnapping.

His release was confirmed by his spokesperson Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama on Monday. Prince Ngonyama had accompanied the King’s wife to East London for his formal hand-over to his family upon his release on Sunday. The King was, however, driven to this family home by prison officials.

“The King is resting. He will in the coming days address his people and make pronouncements to them about things he intends to do for them,” Ngonyama said.

The King’s release followed President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his decision to grant a special remission of sentence to certain categories of prisoners in his Reconciliation Day speech in Bergville in KwaZulu Natal on December 16.