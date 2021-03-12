King Goodwill Zwelithini was a courageous leader, says ANC

Johannesburg – The ANC says it has been saddened by the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini, saying he was a courageous leader. The ANC said the king has been leading from the front for many years. “King Zwelithini was a courageous leader, who did not only care about the well being of his people but rather, the nation as a whole. He took centre stage in calling for an end to politically-motivated killings which had resulted in the unwarranted loss of innocent lives, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. “During intense political violence between the ANC and IFP, King Zwelithini was seen criss-crossing South Africa, encouraging people to resort to peaceful and non-violent means of resolving conflict,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. He said the king would also be remembered for his role in the fight against HIV/Aids in the country.

The EFF said with the king’s death, the nation had lost “a true leader” who represented the “people's quest for freedom and self-determination”.

“Despite leading one of the most powerful nations of black people in the world, King Goodwill Zwelithini was one of the most humble human beings willing to engage with all people in South Africa.”

The party highlighted that despite push back on the formation of the EFF, the king took time to engage with the party and had even invited the party’s leadership to his 69th birthday party in 2017.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies extended its condolences to the royal family and the Zulu nation.

The board said the king would be remembered for his generous nature and welcoming personality.

“King Zwelithini will also be gratefully remembered by the Jewish community, particularly in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, as a warm and generous friend whose door was always open.

“Over the years, successive generations of Jewish communal leaders, businessmen and philanthropic organisations in KZN enjoyed his support in a range of far-reaching initiatives that brought lasting benefits to the people of the province and further afield,” the board said.

The FF-Plus shared similar sentiments on the king’s personality and said he was a man who was proud of his heritage.

Civil society group AfriForum said the king had always shown kindness to the Afrikaner community and made an effort of reaching out to opposing views and building bridges.

“It was a privilege for AfriForum to come into close contact with King Zwelithini the last few years and it was an honour to know a man and leader of his stature.

“His death is a great loss to the building of cultural relationships between Afrikaners and Zulus.

“We are going to miss King Zwelithini,” leader Kallie Kriel said.

Political Bureau