King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first wife in succession battle, set to challenge will

Nongoma - The fight over who should succeed the late king of the Zulu kingdom Goodwill Zwelithini is now heading to the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the first wife who was married in a civil rites marriage, MaDlamini, challenged the will which yields to who is the next king.

The matter was kept under wraps for days but late on Saturday the matter spilled into the public domain.

At first the matter was spoken about in hushed tones within the corridors of Khangela palace in Nongoma but later it was officially confirmed.

In a statement issued via a public relations company, a royal faction loyal to MaDlamini (not related to late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who is being mourned) said it has concerns with the validity of all the king's traditional marriages which came after a civil one, hence it was going to court.

"We wish to confirm that there are two pending matters before the courts in relation to the estate of His Majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation. The first matter relates to the declarator of the late monarch’s civil union vs the subsequent ’customary’ unions, in order to deal with matters of inheritance and succession to the throne," reads the statement, which further said the royal house is aware of the issues and has been notified.

However, one prince said they have not received any court papers.

The statement added that the second matter has been filed by two of the king's daughters with MaDlamini.

"We can confirm that the will has been read to the royal family. However, based on certain concerns in regards to the handling and signature of the document, it became necessary to place the document’s validity for determination before the courts.

“In this instance, until the matter is decided before the courts, the relief sought is to pend the execution of the document in question.

"As you will appreciate, the Royal House and certain of its affairs are governed by legislation. It is therefore necessary that the custodians of the appropriate legislative institutions are made aware of the pending litigation.

“The two Princesses (names withheld) said because of the bereavement in the royal court, they will not conduct any interviews or comment further in respect of the matter, until the full and due legal process is complete.”

What has not been confirmed are allegations that the first wife pocketed around R4-million that mourners gave to the royal house in mid-March this year after the King's passing.

And allegations that the fighting queen wants 50 percent of the late king's estate and a similar percentage from the yearly royal budget of about R79-million.