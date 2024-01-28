King Misuzulu appoints Thulasizwe Buthelezi as new Zulu Traditional Prime Minister

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appointed Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the new Zulu Traditional Prime Minister. Thulasizwe Buthelezi takes over the position that was left vacant after the death of former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Prince Buthelezi died in September last year, and had held the position of traditional prime minister for almost 70 years years. He had worked with three different kings from 1954 until his death last year.

King Misuzulu also appointed former chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza as the new deputy prime minister. He said the reason for appointing the prime minister and a deputy was because of the work that needed to be done. Thulasizwe Buthelezi is currently the mayor of Zululand district municipality and a senior leader of the IFP.

King Misuzulu, who was addressing the 145th anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana in KwaZulu-Natal, said Thulasizwe Buthelezi had worked with Mangosuthu Buthelezi for ,many years. He wanted to appoint someone in the position who would understand the vision that the late Prince Buthelezi had for the nation. However, the king shot down any speculation that his appointment of Thulasizwe Buthelezi was political. The king said he had consulted with elders in the Zulu Royal Family before the appointment was made. They agreed on the name of Buthelezi to take over as traditional prime minister.

“Prince Buthelezi worked hard for this nation until the end. I sat down with Zulu elders and we agreed on this name (of Thulasizwe Buthelezi). “The man I am appointing today, I worked with him. He comes from the hands of Prince Buthelezi. He knows how hard Prince Buthelezi worked for the nation. Therefore, I will not take someone who was not close to Prince Buthelezi. We want someone who understands Buthelezi’s vision for the nation,” said the King. He said Chiliza also worked closely with King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The king said the last three years have been painful for the Zulu nation following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021. More than a month later his mother Queen Mantfombi died.. The nation was looking forward to the work of the new traditional prime minister and his deputy.’They will both work to unite the nation, said the king. [email protected]