King Misuzulu calls mass Zulu royal meeting to restore unity, but ’royal rebels’ plan to boycott

Durban - Amid the raging feud within the Zulu royal court in KwaZulu-Natal, the King of the Zulu nation Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called a mass meeting of royals in a bid to restore unity. The meeting is set for next week Wednesday in Ulundi.

It comes at a time when the so-called "royal rebels" in the house are holding secretive meetings to come up with a name to contest the throne. Announcing the meeting via Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, King Misuzulu said "formal letters of invitation have been prepared and sent to individuals in every (royal) House". "Based on extensive consultation to ensure inclusivity, these letters of invitation have been signed by His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, by Her Majesty the Queen Mother, by Prince Philemon of KwaFihlinqindi, and by the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation.

"We appeal to those who have not received an invitation not to consider it a snub in any way. Their interests will be fully represented, in line with the goal of full consultation and genuine resolution of the matters before the Royal Family," King Misuzulu said. However, Independent Media is in possession of a message sent by Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, one of the leaders of the so-called “royal rebels”, telling her faction to be cautious if they attended the meeting as she did not recognise Misuzulu KaZwelithini as king. "I wonder why the Prince of KwaPhindangene (Buthelezi) says he called the meeting on the instruction of the king, but well, I can't decide for your royals (whether to honour the invitation or not). When we invite Misuzulu to our meetings, he always makes undertakings that he will come, but eventually not show up, so we are now expected to dash to his meetings?“ the princess is heard saying in the voice note.