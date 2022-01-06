King Misuzulu, Mangosuthu Buthelezi won’t attend do or die Zulu royal family court case

Durban - King Misuzulu and Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi will not attend the proceedings of the legal battle of the royal house at the Pietermaritzburg high court next week. There were expectations from traditional leaders, Zulu regiments and supporters of the King in waiting that he would be present in court.

In a show of support, some of the structures had already announced that they would swarm the court to show their support amid the battle for the throne. However, Buthelezi said the King had instructed him to plead with the people not to come to the high court in their numbers as that could risk spreading the coronavirus. South Africa - Nongoma - 07 May 2021 - Leading the regiments Misuzulu Zulu arriving at the Khangela Royal Palace at the memorial service after the burial of Quen regent of the Zulu nation.Picture : Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA) The court battle emanates from two litigations brought by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

She wants to inherit 50 percent of the late King’s estate on the basis that she was married to him in civil rites and the other five wives married him alive to the fact. The second part of it is where Dlamini-Zulu’s daughters, Princesses Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma and Princess Ntandoyenkosi are contesting the validity of the will of the late king on the basis that some of the signatures in it were allegedly forged. The court has set next Tuesday and Wednesday (11 and 12 January 2022) to hear both matters which have since been joined as one case as they are interlocked.

“His Majesty the King, and all parties in this case, are well-represented by Senior Counsel. There is no need for the King or I to be present at Court, and our absence will not be prejudicial in any way. “His Majesty and I have therefore taken the decision not to travel to Pietermaritzburg. We will not be present at the hearing either on Tuesday or on Wednesday. “We have taken this decision on the basis of the ongoing threat posed by Omicron and the need to prevent unnecessary gatherings that could further the spread of the virus,” Buthelezi said in a statement.

He stressed that converging in court would be self-defeating as even the courtroom is too small to accommodate the people who would come to show their support. “It has been pointed out that the courtroom itself is limited in size which will affect how many people are allowed inside. It is illogical for crowds to gather outside the court either to give moral support to the King or for any other reason. “This will risk lives and may be construed as an act of civil disobedience in light of the duty of all citizens to observe the precautions laid down by (the) government.