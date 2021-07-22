King Misuzulu, supporters seek to void King Goodwill Zwelithini's marriage to Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu

Durban - In a surprise counterpunch, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and a host of other Zulu royals supporting his disputed ascendancy to the throne have filed an intention to legally void the first marriage of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to Queen Sibongile Winifred Dlamini-Zulu. Although the full affidavits stating why the application should be granted have not yet been filed before the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal, the 47-year-old King and his supporters have already legally notified Dlamini-Zulu of the intention.

The King’s lawyers confirmed that they have filed the notice. Dlamini-Zulu is currently at loggerheads with the new King and others over the will of the late King as she wants to inherit 50 percent of his estate on the basis that they were married in community of property and through civil rites. Independent Media has seen a copy of the intention document dated 1 July 2021 and signed by King Misuzulu's lawyers at the Durban law firm Strauss Daly and copied to lawyers of Dlamini-Zulu and her two daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma.

The two princesses have joined their mother in the court battle but they want the will of the late king nullified on the basis that they alleged that some signatures on it are forged. “Kindly take notice that application will be made on behalf of the Second (late Queen Regent Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini), Sixth (Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu-Zulu) and Twelfth (King Misuzulu) Respondents, on the date on which the opposed hearing of the above-consolidated matters is set down for hearing before this Honourable Court, for an order in the following terms: - 1. The purported marriage between the late King Zwelithini and Queen Sibongile Winnifred Zulu (the applicant under Case No. 2751/2021P) concluded on 27 December 1969 is null and void and invalid," reads the court papers. Moreover, King Misuzulu gave the Queen a timeline to abide by if she wants to oppose the application and has stipulated that she should bear the costs.

“Costs of the counter-application; 3. Further and/or alternative relief. Take notice further that the affidavits of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the confirmatory and supporting affidavits delivered therewith will be used in support of this application. Take notice further that should the applicant under Case No. 2751/2021P desire to oppose the granting of the order sought, she shall: - by no later than 9 July 2021 deliver notice to the Second, Sixth and Twelfth Respondents' attorneys that she intends so to oppose and shall in such notice appoint an address within 15 kilometres of the office of the registrar of the above honourable court at which she will accept notice and service of all process in these proceedings; and (b) within fifteen (15) days after filing of the notice of intention to oppose file any answering affidavit,” reads part of the notice. Among those supporting the application is Prince Milton Zulu, a former IFP MP, Mafu, the last and youngest wife of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who like the late Queen Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu (not related to Queen Sibongile), the mother of King Misizulu, both hail from Eswatini and is close to the monarchy there. A royal insider said the reason why they want to void the marriage was that Queen Sibongile was being spiteful in her court application and if she was not happy with the late king marrying more wives, she should have objected when he wanted to marry the second wife, Queen Buhle Mathe.