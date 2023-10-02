Worried about spiralling crime in the cities of Gauteng, the King of the Zulu nation wants Zulu regiments to take an active part in fighting the scourge. King Misuzulu says it is the duty of every Zulu warrior to fight crime and not turn a blind eye when crime is taking place.

The King made this call on Saturday in the City of Ekurhuleni where he convened and addressed the Gauteng leg of the annual King Shaka’s Day commemoration. NEWS: King Misuzulu has tasked the feared Zulu regiments to stand u and be part of the fight against rampant crime in Gauteng cities. He said it is the duty of every Zulu warrior to stand up when he sees a crime being committed and not turn a blind eye as if he is not there. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 30, 2023 The first leg of the commemoration to celebrate the legendary King Shaka who founded the Zulu nation in 1816 was held in KwaDukuza (Stanger) in KwaZulu-Natal week (Saturday). King Misuzulu said the Gauteng leg is important as it gives the Zulu people in the province an opportunity to be part of the historic event.

Turning to the issue of crime, the King said it was high time the feared Zulu regiments were brought on board to fight crime. The province of Gauteng is notorious for its violent crime and broad daylight muggings in city centres. King Misuzulu said he was still going to meet with the provincial government to see how the regiments could aid in the fight against crime.

“To Zulu regiments, I task you not to turn a blind eye when crime happens right in front of you. Zulu regiments in KwaDukuza last week. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics “Some of you see a crime being committed and run away. How can you run away when a crime is happening right in front of you? It means that you are like the criminal raping a child or robbing the child. “We must intervene because they know we (Zulu regiments) are there, it should not be like we are not there,’ the King said. He added that the regiments won’t operate as a vigilante group, but they have to work alongside law enforcement agencies.