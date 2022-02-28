King Misuzulu’s supporters say victory is certainly ahead of Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling

Durban - The Zulu Royal family faction in support of the official ascension of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the next king is confident that the Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule in its favour when it hands down judgment in the high stakes court case that has left the monarchy deeply divided. The highly anticipated judgment will be handed down by KwaZulu-Natal Deputy President Isaac Mjabuliseni Madondo.

When the case was first launched in court in March 2021, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini of the Zulu nation wanted the court to okay her bid to have 50% of the estate of the late king set aside for her. This was on the basis that she was the first wife and was married to the king in civil rites which barred him from marrying more wives. The queen's two daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma joined the case as they wanted the will of the late king to be set aside on the basis that some of the signatures on it were allegedly forged.

As such, they argued that all the wishes in it like the appointment of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu as regent and later with her appointing her son Misuzulu as the next king on the throne could not stand. However, when the case was heard, Dlamini-Zulu's lawyers wanted to amend her court papers so that she could first challenge the validity of the other five queens the king married after her. After a frantic fightback by Advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC (senior counsel) who was representing de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, Judge Madondo refused the request saying it would drag the case as more parties would have to file their papers. He also said the case has high stakes as the entire Zulu nation wanted it to be finalised as soon as possible.

Regarding the case of the two princesses, Judge Madondo kept on warning them that they could not ask the court to halt the coronation of the person identified as the next king of the Zulu nation because they have no interest in the throne. He also said even if the will is impeached and found to be invalid, it has no bearing on the succession issue as the act to be followed for that does not include appointments for the throne through a will. The lawyer for King Misuzulu, Musa Ntsibande, confirmed that the matter will be concluded on Wednesday. "Indeed judgment is set to be delivered on March 2," Ntsibande said.

King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, also confirmed that the matter would be finalised on the said day and they expect all the supporters of the king, like Zulu regiments, to be in court to show their support. "We expect all Amabutho kaZulu to be disciplined as always, all other supporters of His Majesty across all other races to be there when it happens," the prince said. Furthermore, he said they have no doubt that King Misuzulu would win the case and officially take over the throne. And once he has been crowned, he would work closely with the government to tackle the challenges facing the Zulu nation.

"Wednesday will be the victory not just for the king but for social cohesion across the country and the rest of those who want to see this province succeed. “We urge all spiritual houses to pray as the Pietermaritzburg High Court hand down the judgment after its careful consideration of our traditional Zulu customs and laws. There is no doubt that the lion's (king) time to serve his people is here." [email protected]