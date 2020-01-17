Senior Cabinet ministers Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan face attacks from their opponents in the ANC National Executive Committee this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Senior Cabinet ministers Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan face attacks from their opponents in the ANC National Executive Committee this weekend. Sources in the ANC said on Friday they wanted Gordhan out and challenged Mboweni’s decision on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

The two ministers came under attack over Eskom crisis and views on SARB respectively. Eskom’s former board chairperson Jabu Mabuza resigned last week after apologising for failing to keep the lights on.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe denied ministers would be axed at the NEC. He said it was the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa to hire and fire ministers.

He said the NEC has never discussed individual deployees. “It is the prerogative of the president to appoint members of the Executive,” said Mabe.