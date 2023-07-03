Kodwa says there is no letter from former SAFA CEO

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has denied that they were in possession of the resignation letter of the former CEO of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Tebogo Motlanthe. He also said they were not aware of security cameras that were allegedly installed in Motlanthe’s office before he quit.

Motlanthe resigned from SAFA a few months ago after speculation that there was a fallout between him and the organisation. It had been reported before Motlanthe’s resignation that cameras had been planted at his office. But Motlanthe had denied this when he resigned from SAFA.

He said his reasons for quitting his position were personal. He denied that the letter that was on social media was his, as it did not have a signature. Kodwa, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo, also said he did not have Motlanthe’s resignation letter.

“Unfortunately, employee relations cannot be discussed with third parties, thus we unfortunately cannot furnish Parliament with the resignation letter from the former CEO as requested. “We are not in possession of the so-called Motlanthe resignation letter published in the media. Advocate Motlanthe denied this letter in a press conference held at SAFA House on May 8, 2023 where the media attended in numbers, which was broadcast live to the public. Recordings of that press conference are available from various media houses. “We are also not aware of the cameras and listening devices in the former CEO’s office as stated, thus we cannot comment further on the matter,” said Kodwa.

SAFA had appointed Lydia Monyepao as the CEO after Motlanthe left. On the state of governance at SAFA, Kodwa said the organisation has functional structures. There was the National Executive Committee that guides policy of the organisation and the CEO who runs SAFA on a daily basis.