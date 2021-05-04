Koko slams ’lying witnesses' at Zondo, says they are getting away with murder

Johannesburg - Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko has told the Zondo Commission that non-compliance with National Treasury regulations made him "see red" as he defended accusations that he ignored approval requirements when appointing consulting firm, McKinsey.

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh recently revealed how he approved a R30m payment to Gupta-linked Regiments/Trillian - subcontracted by McKinsey Consulting - without a proper contract in place.

The contract in question was meant to help Eskom develop a corporate plan.

Singh said if there was anything wrong with the contract and invoice, it was Koko who was to blame.

However, appearing at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday, Koko said he contracted McKinsey and not Regiments.

He also accused the commission of allowing a "Koko hunt" to flourish by entertaining lies from some witnesses.

Koko called on the commission to take action against those lying witnesses.

He accused former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels, amongst others, of lying to the commission. He said Daniels lied about the extent of her involvement in corrupt dealings at the parastatal.

"It cannot be that witnesses come here to mislead you and get away with murder. I come here to assist you to get to the truth,” Koko told Zondo.

He said that there needed to be consequences for those who lied to the commission.

Previously, Koko claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered in the affairs of the power utility by instructing the board to dismiss him.

He also claimed the commission was “getting it all wrong” because it was on a "Koko hunt".

“If you are not targeting me, if you are not on a ‘Koko hunt’ you might get the right answers."

