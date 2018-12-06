Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - SABC board member Krish Naidoo has confirmed that he has resigned from the board. Naidoo confirmed to SABC radio on Thursday of his decision to step down.

His confirmation comes days after it was rumoured that he along with two other SABC board members, Khanyisile Kweyama and John Matison, had served their resignation letters.

Kweyama and Matison's resignations remain unconfirmed.

The contents of those letters were revealed earlier this week.

Eyewitness News reported that Matison had cited the board's decision to go ahead with retrenchments and his inability to convince his colleagues not to go ahead with the contentious decision as the reason for his departure.

While Naidoo had cited the board's deteriorating relationship with the new minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as the reason for his resignation.

The developments at the SABC have become a growing concern for civil society organisations who are concerned that with three members resigning from the board, it would not be able to meet a quorum and in turn would not be able to make decisions.

Over the weekend a letter penned by Ndabeni-Abrahams to the board surfaced in the media. In the letter, she threatened to end engagements with the SABC board as it is determined to go ahead with retrenchments. About a 1 000 staff members and 1 200 freelancers could be retrenched if the board goes ahead with its plans.

Ndabeni-Abrahams reportedly wants the board to consider a bailout which she would negotiate with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

It is unclear whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the letters or what his decision will be.

Meanwhile, the DA had blamed political interference by the ANC for the debacle at the SABC. The DA's Phumzile van Damme said the party was aware that the ANC had plans to collapse the board by telling some of the members to resign.

She said Ndabeni-Abrahams had no business issuing instructions to the board and forcing them to accept her decisions.

“The ANC is using the excuse of saving jobs by halting retrenchments, but it knows full well that the SABC is commercially insolvent and its staff bloated. The only reason the [ANC] would want to collapse the board would be to install an interim board that would be at its beck and call. Its concern is not the staff of the SABC, it is its own electoral prospects,” Van Damme said.