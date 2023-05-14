KwaZulu-Natal Cogta says Uphongolo and Abaqulusi municipal managers have required qualifications

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says it has received all documentation from the IFP-led Uphongolo local municipality to support that its municipal manager, Bethuel Mntonjani Khali, meets the requirements to be appointed to the position. In a report compiled by Cogta, sent to the portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and seen by IOL, the department also said Zwelihle Dhlamini, the municipal manager of Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality, is also qualified for the position.

NEWS: KZN COGTA says it has received all documentation from the IFP-led Uphongolo local municipality to support that its Municipal Manager (MM), Bethuel Mntonjani Khali, meets the requirements to be appointed to the position. In a report compiled by CoGTA and seen by IOL, pic.twitter.com/moZIAuCqDv — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 13, 2023 The qualifications of the two municipal managers have been a bone of contention between the ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo (Zululand) and the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) for the most part of 2022. The ANC repeatedly issued press statements where it claimed that they were not qualified to hold these positions. However, the Cogta report which was presented to the portfolio committee on Tuesday this week has since cleared them.

The report was compiled by Madoda Khathide, the deputy director-general of local government in the department. “On 24 October 2022, the department received an incomplete submission pertaining to Mr MB Khali’s appointment, which was assessed. “The department recommended that the MEC supports Mr Khali’s appointment, based on him meeting the minimum academic and experience requirements as stipulated in both the advert and the council’s regulations.

“Mr Khali holds a Bachelor of Administration (Honours) degree, and a Certificate Programme in Management and Development for Municipal Finance (CPMD), as well as 14 years of experience in senior management positions in local government. “He, therefore, meets the minimum requirements for the position of municipal manager. “Mr Khali’s appointment was assessed based on his Honours’ qualification, i.e. a qualification higher than a degree, which the municipality had verified with Lexis Ref Check.

“It was recommended that the MEC supports Mr Khali’s appointment on the condition that the municipality must submit a copy of the Exco Resolution required in terms of Section 30(5) of the Local Government Structures Act, 1998 (as amended). “It must be noted that on 22 March 2023, the municipality submitted a copy of the Exco Resolution in terms of Section 30(5) of the Local Government Structures Act, 1998 (as amended), recommending Mr Khali’s appointment. “The report has since been resubmitted for consideration.

“On 26 July 2022, the MEC considered the appointment of the municipal manager at Abaqulusi Local Municipality. Khathide also said Dhlamini's appointment, based on information provided by the municipality, is above board. “Mr Dhlamini’s appointment was initially not supported because it was not clear whether he had a Bachelor’s degree or not, however, it was reviewed and a recommendation was made for the MEC to support Mr Dhlamini’s appointment.

“The departmental recommendations were based on fact that Mr Dhlamini has: a Master of Laws (International Commercial Law), degree, and 5 years of experience in senior management positions in local government. “He, therefore, meets the minimum requirements for the position of municipal manager. “Mr Dhlamini’ s appointment was assessed based on a qualification higher than a degree, which the municipality had verified with SAQA.