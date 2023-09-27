KwaZulu-Natal government skills audit nears its end

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is in the last phase of its skills audit which was first mooted by then-Premier, and current Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala in 2019 and ratified by a cabinet lekgotla a year later. According to Zikalala back then, the goal of the skills audit was "to ensure that the government has the required corps of skilled and professional public servants of the highest moral standards and who are dedicated to the public good".

He said that could be achieved by assessing the skills repository of all civil servants with the aim of ensuring that every employee is in a position where they can perform optimally and with dedication. In a circular dated September 4, 2023 signed by Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the director-general of the province, and directed at the 13 heads of departments, the last phase should be concluded by all the employees by November 30, 2023. It commenced on September 11, 2023 where all employees between Salary Levels 1 and 8 in all the 13 provincial departments must complete the skills audit questionnaire assessing their knowledge, skills and competencies.

Mkhize said this exercise would enable the province to determine the skills that are available and those that are needed by the provincial administration. After completing the questionnaire for the skills audit, the state employees are required to forward certified copies of their qualifications by November 30, 2023. Also according to the memo by Mkhize, this is the last batch of skills audits.

“The Skills Audit is being conducted in phases according to levels and categories of employees. “The Senior Management Service (SMS), Middle Management Service (MMS) and Junior Management Service (JMS) phases of the audit have been concluded. The target of the next phase are employees in Salary Levels 1-8,” reads the memo. Other than the reasons stated by former Premier Zikalala, Mkhize said the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP) requires the identification of current and future skills demand as accurately as possible if the goals of the National Development Plan are to be achieved within the Public Service and South Africa as a whole.