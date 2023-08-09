KZN ANC sends stern warning to chief war-monger for inciting violence

Once again, an incident of intimidation which may lead to political related killings and instability is rearing its ugly head in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after the house of the regional secretary, Mzala Nxumalo, was shot at.

The ANC in KZN has sent a stern warning to the chief warmongers who ordered the shooting of the house of its regional secretary in Mzala Nxumalo region. Last week, the party issued a statement calling on the people of KZN to stand together and show a public display of disapproval against chief warmongers who are masquerading as politicians. The statement was in addition to the outpouring of outrage following the barbaric murder of Mama Ntombenhle Mchunu.

It said Mchunu was not only an NFP councillor but a dependable community leader who was loved by the people of Nongoma. “May her soul rest in peace,” it said. The ANC called for a thorough investigation after the swearing in of new office bearers in Nongoma Local Municipality a threatening voice note of a staunch IFP supporter was shared widely on social media platforms.

In the voice clip, the supporter allegedly said that Nongoma Local Municipality belonged to Inkatha and nobody else. He further threatened violence within three days, a week or a month. Mama Ntombenhle Mchunu was gunned down within a month. The party said he was aggrieved that an IFP councillor, Albert Mncwango and other IFP Office Bearers had been removed.

“We still have no record of IFP Provincial Chair Thami Ntuli and Thulasizwe Buthelezi, a Mayor of Zululand District Municipality condemning and distancing themselves from the circulating voice-note,” it said. It further stated that they were confident that the KZN Police Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will assign experts in intelligence gathering to look into both matters. It also called for a team of ballistic experts to be deployed to ensure the gathering of evidence and spot examinations of cartridges found on two crimes scenes.