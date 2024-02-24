KZN ANCYL wants time frames on jobs, youth development not Ramaphosa promises

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has lost patience with the mother body’s promises, saying they expect time frames on jobs and youth development from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the manifesto launch. KZN ANCYL spokesperson Sibusiso Mnguni said they have been promised jobs for far too long with no delivery and they want answers on that.

He said they expected Ramaphosa not only to review the manifesto but to also provide a plan to tackle the high unemployment rate facing the nation. “What we are expecting from the president is not the manifesto review but we want to know what to do in terms of unemployment because the youth is affected by the rate. “We have been promised jobs, crying far about unemployment now we want time frames, we want developments,” he said.

This is why South Africa faces the highest rate of youth unemployment and lack of developmental skills to contribute to economic growth. Ramaphosa is expected to launch the ANC’s Mayihlome Rally manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KZN on Saturday midday. This is where thousands of leaders, traditional leaders, members of the ANC, scholars, and alliance partners are packed.

The stadium is full to the rafters. Mnguni said there are youth development offices across the country but their role was not enough. “Their job is insufficient, we need to do more on youth development. We want time frames because we have been waiting,” he said. He said that young people must be sponsored in business, stating that they know funding is available through the NYDA and other structures that fund young people.

Mnguni stressed that most young people were educated yet unemployed. "We hope the president will address that," he said.