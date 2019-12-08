This was a view of provincial finance portfolio committee chairperson Sipho Nkosi.
Nkosi was among MPLs led by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chairperson Richardo Mthembu on a visit to drought-stricken Umkhanyakude District Municipality late this week following a spate of violent protests by community members who were fed up with being supplied with filthy water through trucks.
Nkosi told Independent Media that water truck tenders were suspected to be behind the water challenges.
“The government’s aim is to remove these trucks because they are causing municipalities not to reticulate water.