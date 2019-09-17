KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Facebook

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal provincial government leaders including Premier Sihle Zikalala and Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Tuesday joined learners in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, in a march against violence in schools. The provincial government was on Tuesday expected to make a groundbreaking announcement on school safety in the province at Ukusa Senior Secondary School.

Other leaders joining the march are Transport and Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli and eThekwini Municipality Executive Committee member Thanduxolo Sabela.

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the march was meant to highlight the plight of learners and teachers across the province's schools who had endured a tough period in which some teachers and learners had been killed.

"We are here today to say enough is enough and we want to make sure that our schools are safe. We are really confident that we will be able to win this battle, working with the community of this area," Mthethwa said.

The provincial government said the escalating levels of violence in schools was a societal matter which required all stakeholders to play their part to create a safe schooling environment.

The Department of Education is expected to undergo a massive campaign on schools safety while unveiling thousands of highly trained volunteers who will guard schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mshengu is also expected to make an announcement that will impact on a number of schools in the province.

"We are taking practical measures to make schools safer. We cannot stand by and watch schools being turned into war zones. As a department we will also take harsh disciplinary measures to protect our children in all places of learning," said Mshengu.

Political Bureau