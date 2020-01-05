KZN municipal graft whistle-blower ‘defiant in face of death’









Thabiso Zulu testifying at the Moerane Commission. File photo: ANA. Durban - KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu says he has fought back thoughts of leaving to seek asylum in another country and remains “defiant in the face of death”. “I have abandoned it because it will be cowardice of the highest order to flee from the battlefield. The war against corruption must continue, no matter the price one has to pay,” Zulu said. “I remain defiant in the face of death.” Zulu is entering a third year in his fight to obtain the state’s protection for exposing corruption. In 2017, he testified in the Moerane Commission on alleged corruption at the Umzimkhulu Municipality, including the refurbishment of the town’s Memorial Hall, which was linked to the 2017 death of his friend and former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. Although threat assessments had been done by law enforcement agencies, he has yet to receive state protection in line with recommendations that were made.

Last October, Zulu escaped with a bullet wound to his hand when he was attacked in Pietermaritzburg.

The incident, Zulu says, led to him receiving a phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa who promised him protection would be urgently granted. He claimed there has been no further contact from Ramaphosa nor his office regarding his safety.

He revealed there was a process initiated by the ANC KZN provincial chairperson and premier Sihle Zikalala to find a solution to his plight.

“That process is led by the KZN ANC PEC head of security, peace and stability Bheki Ntuli who is also MEC of Transport , Community Safety and Liaison. Though slow, there is hope in this process.”

Political Bureau