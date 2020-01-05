“I have abandoned it because it will be cowardice of the highest order to flee from the battlefield. The war against corruption must continue, no matter the price one has to pay,” Zulu said. “I remain defiant in the face of death.”
Zulu is entering a third year in his fight to obtain the state’s protection for exposing corruption.
In 2017, he testified in the Moerane Commission on alleged corruption at the Umzimkhulu Municipality, including the refurbishment of the town’s Memorial Hall, which was linked to the 2017 death of his friend and former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Although threat assessments had been done by law enforcement agencies, he has yet to receive state protection in line with recommendations that were made.