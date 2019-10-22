Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal left wing non-profit organisation has given police less than six months to come up with tangible charges against Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in connection with the SA Revenue Service's (Sars) "rogue" unit.
Chairperson of the Durban-based Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation (ULO) Dr Andile Hlatshwayo was at the Durban Central Police Station on Monday to lay charges of fraud and corruption against Gordhan.
This despite the fact that the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had in July ruled in favour of suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommended remedial action against Gordhan pending a judicial review on her Sars "rogue" unit report.
Hlatshwayo was accompanied by former president Jacob Zuma's backer Bishop Sandile Ndlela to the police station where they offered media an interview after laying charges.
“Based on the evidence we have given to the investigating officer we expect an appropriate decision to be taken, which might include Gordhan’s arrest.