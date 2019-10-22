KZN NGO lays charges against Gordhan over Sars 'rogue' unit









Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal left wing non-profit organisation has given police less than six months to come up with tangible charges against Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in connection with the SA Revenue Service's (Sars) "rogue" unit. Chairperson of the Durban-based Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation (ULO) Dr Andile Hlatshwayo was at the Durban Central Police Station on Monday to lay charges of fraud and corruption against Gordhan. This despite the fact that the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had in July ruled in favour of suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommended remedial action against Gordhan pending a judicial review on her Sars "rogue" unit report. Hlatshwayo was accompanied by former president Jacob Zuma's backer Bishop Sandile Ndlela to the police station where they offered media an interview after laying charges. “Based on the evidence we have given to the investigating officer we expect an appropriate decision to be taken, which might include Gordhan’s arrest.

“But most importantly Gordhan should step down from his ministerial position because he always abuses this position,” said Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo said less than six months was enough for the law enforcement agencies to act against Gordhan as evidence from Mkhwebane and the Inspector-General of Intelligence’s reports was already at their disposal.

“I am still amazed and baffled at the fact that [President] Cyril Ramaphosa has not removed Gordhan from the ministerial seat because he is not fit to hold a public office with the findings that are at hand.

“We are sure that Mr Pravin Gordhan when he was the Sars commissioner breached Section 209 by creating an intelligence unit without the knowledge of the then president."

Hlatshwayo said his NGO, which was formed two years ago and made up of senior advocates and attorneys, was “a very big organisation” that had previously dealt with taxi violence in the province.

“We opened a case against KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, we have opened a case against Boy Zondi (South African National Taxi Council Santaco provincial chairperson),” he said.

This story will be updated with comment from Gordhan.

Political Bureau