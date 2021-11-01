KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala calls on citizens to invest in the future at polls after casting his ballot

DURBAN - As South African citizens across the country take to the polls to cast their votes on Monday, premier of KwaZulu-Natal and provincial chairperson of the ANC in KZN Sihle Zikalala was seen with his wife, Nelly Zikalala, casting their votes at ward 11 in Manqondo voting district in Ndwedwe, in the Ilembe District Municipality. Zikalala was draped in ANC colours as he stood in line to cast his vote.

He also called on citizens to vote for the ANC, adding the ruling party was the custodian of the hopes and aspirations of a better life. He said it was crucial for all, especially first-time voters, to cast their ballots. “They must defend all the democratic gains that have been secured by our ANC-led Government, on behalf of all South Africans, and use their vote to invest in a brighter and more prosperous future,” Zikalala said. Former president Jacob Zuma was seen in the Nkandla area on Monday, casting his vote. Zuma voted at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla. His wife,, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma, also cast her vote.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, the former health minister, was seen casting his vote in Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg. Mkhize urged voters to make their way to the polls as early because of possible rainy weather that may reach the area later on Monday.