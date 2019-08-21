Axed KZN prisons' boss Mnikelwa Nxele at the Durban Labour Court. Picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Durban – The suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional commissioner for the department of correctional services, who was implicated at the Zondo Commission for allegedly taking monthly bribes of about R57 000 for his influence, has been dismissed. “The Department of Correctional Services hereby confirms the dismissal of Mr Mnikelwa Nxele, DCS KwaZulu-Natal Regional Commissioner,” the national spokesperson for correctional services, Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday.

But the axing of Nxele was not as a result of the allegations placed before the commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in January this year, although his suspension coincided with the revelations.

The decision to fire the regional commissioner was the result of an internal disciplinary process and Nxele had been informed of his dismissal, said Nxumalo.

“Key at this stage is to ensure that the department continues to execute its functions unhindered, as Mr James Smallberger will continue to act as the regional commissioner.”

In January, African News Agency (ANA) interviewed Nxele outside the Durban Labour Court where he was trying to have his suspension overturned.

He said at the time that he had written to the Zondo Commission expressing concern that he had not been notified of being implicated in Agrizzi’s testimony.

Bosasa (now African Global Group) was a service provider to prisons across South Africa at the time of Agrizzi’s testimony.

Nxele’s dismissal is expected to be addressed by Arthur Fraser, the national commissioner of correctional services, at Durban’s Westville prison on Wednesday.

Fraser will be at the prison for a "community corrections national indaba" that will address the social reintegration of ex offenders, among other issues.

African News Agency/ANA