Lamola hits back at EFF over ’wishful amnesia’

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has clapped back at the EFF for accusing him of being comfortable with perks rather than identifying with the youth generational mission.

During the plenary budget vote debate, EFF MP Yoliswa Yako asked how Lamola could explain the National Prosecuting Authority’s refusal to charge alleged apartheid criminals such as FW de Klerk and other alleged white criminals such as former Steinhof CEO Markus Jooste, who were now walking about freely.

“This lends credence of many (sic) that justice in South African eyes and ears, and that it particularly doesn’t like black faces, and views whites as saints. This is not the way to go about administering justice in a democratic society,” Yako said.

She said the NPA operated under the colonial and apartheid modus operandi.

Yako also accused NPA head Shamila Batohi of what she described as a failure to initiate any significant corruption case against officials and businesspeople. She charged that her brief was to harass those who were against her backers.

Her treatment was unlike that of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who the DA, with the ANC support, wanted impeached after going for the “untouchables” like Absa and “right-winger” Pravin Gordan with her investigations, and courts slapping her with cost orders, she said.

Yako also said Lamola’s department has not lifted a finger despite allegations that some judges are bought and structure their judgments with predetermined conclusions.

In his response, Lamola said it was unfortunate that the EFF suffered from amnesia as he was new in the portfolio and that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases existed as far back as 1994.

He also said the NPA has put a team to help both investigations done by the Hawks and the process of charging implicated individuals.

“This will be a team that will have multi-disciplinary skills. They have got cases that are in the pipeline that they will deal with.”

Lamola also said the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was the outcome of that process and many others that were unfolding.

Lamola, who described himself as a new broom, said he understood the ’’wishful amnesia’’ of the EFF.

“They are new and could not go to historical records. I was not there when the cases of the TRC started, but we have given all our support to the NPA to start the process to ensure TRC cases are attended to and families find finalisation on this matter.”

He also said it was shocking that “some organisations” doubted and attacked the judiciary, only for them to go to court to find justice.

“Why will you go to a platform you believe is hijacked, is bought and lacks integrity?” he asked.

“It is because they trust that this system works. That is why they use the courts because they know the judiciary is independent and is able to dispense justice without fear, favour or prejudice,” Lamola added.

Political Bureau