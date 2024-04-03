Lamola says departure of officials in Mangaung won’t impact on prison

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is confident the spate of resignations and suspensions at the Mangaung centre would not impact on the operations of the prison. This was after it emerged that a report from the department had found that Thabo Bester was running a sex ring and drug syndicate in prison when he was imprisoned there before his daring escape in 2022.

Seven G4S officials who were probed, resigned before the investigations could be concluded. It was also reported that five officials were on suspension. However, Lamola said the departure of these officials would not affect the operations of Mangaung Correctional Centre. The prison was the centre of a parliamentary probe after it emerged that Bester escaped from prison with the alleged collusion of officials from G4S.

Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and several other people are on trial in the Bloemfontein High Court. Lamola said the mass resignations and suspensions would not impact on the prison as G4S has been able to put in other people. “The resignations have not impacted operations, as the contractor has built-in a capacity to train more that required security staff for any disturbance that may arise at the centre,” said Lamola.

The minister was replying to a written parliamentary question from Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member Professor Themba Msimang on the spate of resignations and suspensions after the discovery of the sex and drug trafficking syndicates. “The affected staff was from security, the contractor has accordingly trained enough staff for security functions and it is therefore easy to replace the resigned and dismissed staff. “The current available plan is designed to replace the resigned and dismissed staff within a period of a month (30 days). There are people who underwent security training and were vetted by the authorised institution, as well as Department of Correctional Services’ training standards.

“The trained officials await vacancies that may arise from the centre, as and when they arise. Details of these individuals are provided to the Department of Correctional Services for certification. It is only after certification has been granted by the Department of Correctional Services that the contractor appoints the individuals.” It was reported in February that some staff members were implicated in the running of a drug and sex syndicates in the prison. Bester was said to be the head of the sex and drug syndicates, with the help of officials from prison. [email protected]