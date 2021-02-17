Lamola to crack the whip on corruption

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has warned against the looting of the public purse and said law enforcement agencies were recouping millions of rand from PPE corruption and those behind the looting were facing charges.

Lamola on Wednesday said the auditor-general, the Special Investigating Unit and other agencies were fighting corruption.

He said they will fight PPE corruption as they will clamp down on other forms of malfeasance.

He said the fusion centre which houses all law enforcement agencies dealing with PPE corruption has handled 231 cases related to the looting of Covid-19 funds.

He said the fusion centre has recovered R718.6 million with some of the cases under investigation by these agencies.