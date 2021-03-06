Land expropriation committee wants more time

Cape Town - The ad hoc committee on land expropriation is to push for the extension of the deadline to complete its work until the end of May to allow for more work to be done. Chairperson of the committee Mathole Motshekga said given some of the work they need to do they will not be able to finish by mid-March. Parliament had last year agreed to extend the deadline for the ad hoc committee to complete its work from the end of December to March. However, it emerged at the meeting the committee would need more time. Motshekga said the committee had agreed to allow those who want to make oral presentations to appear before MPs.

He said given the fact there was less than a month left before the deadline set by Parliament, they would have to approach the national legislature again to extend the deadline.

The committee was expected to finalise the Bill on amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation in the next two weeks.

But they would now require more time to complete this work because of the oral presentations.

“It is important to note we will not be calling for new submissions or public hearings. The committee will be receiving oral presentations only from those submitters who had indicated within the deadline in their written submissions that they wish to do so. I wish to emphasise we are not reopening the entire process of public participation,” said Motshekga.

Political Bureau