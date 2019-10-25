Land reform: MPs finalise programme to amend Section 25 of Constitution









Dr Mathole Motshekga, chairman of the ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution. File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/African News Agency (ANA) Parliament - MPs have set a deadline of December 10 to gazette a draft bill to amend section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, a statement from the ad hoc committee tasked with driving the process said on Friday. In a statement, the committee said it had adopted a draft programme of its work in the coming months. MPs will hold a two-day workshop on November 6 and 7 where experts on land will present their views. The committee will then draft a bill by November 27 whereafter MPs will deliberate on its contents. When the bill is gazetted on December 10, MPs will call for public comment until January 27. The month of February has been set aside for public hearings.

“Public participation is a constitutional imperative. We will ensure that there is sufficient public participation," said committee chairman Mathole Motshekga.

"We will put the interests of South Africans first and we want to ensure that all South Africans participate. The committee wants to give everyone an opportunity to give an input, even those who have a different view. We will make sure that the interests of all South Africans are put first as it is not just the interest of a section of the public."

The National Assembly has set a deadline of March 31 for the committee to complete its work.

African News Agency (ANA)