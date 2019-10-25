Parliament - MPs have set a deadline of December 10 to gazette a draft bill to amend section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, a statement from the ad hoc committee tasked with driving the process said on Friday.
In a statement, the committee said it had adopted a draft programme of its work in the coming months.
MPs will hold a two-day workshop on November 6 and 7 where experts on land will present their views.
The committee will then draft a bill by November 27 whereafter MPs will deliberate on its contents.
When the bill is gazetted on December 10, MPs will call for public comment until January 27. The month of February has been set aside for public hearings.